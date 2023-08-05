trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645025
J&K: 3 Army Jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Three Army Jawans succumbed to injuries after an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, J&K on August 04. The Jawans were injured during an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam district. The encounter broke out in the high reaches of the Halan forest area. The Jawans were undergoing treatment at a hospital, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

