J&K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses 2 IEDs with timers in Jammu

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

The Bomb Disposal Squad in Jammu averted a possible explosion after defusing 2 IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir on November 14. The IEDs were recovered with timers inside a suspicious backpack near a police post under Satwari Police Station.