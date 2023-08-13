trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648473
J&K: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally organised in Srinagar under ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
A massive ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was organised by students in J&K’s Srinagar on August 12. It was held as a part of the national campaign ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’. Students in large numbers joined the march amid tight security.

Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
Heron Mork-2 drone deployed on Pakistan border, stir in Pakistan-China
Mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations in Palwal, decision will be taken on taking out Shobha Yatra again
Mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations in Palwal, decision will be taken on taking out Shobha Yatra again
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
Anju's new video came from Pakistan, said I am not a traitor
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for 50% commission tweet in Madhya Pradesh
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run for three days from August 13 to 15

