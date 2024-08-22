videoDetails

Rajneeti: CBI Claims Sanjay Roy Medically Unfit, Major Expose Surfaces

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

Rajneeti: Shocking revelation has been made about Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. Actually, the CBI team was trying to find out what was going on in Sanjay's mind on the night of the incident. But during the interrogation, Sanjay made such revelations that everyone present in that room was shocked. Because after whatever Sanjay said, it would not be wrong to call him a demon i.e. Dracula.