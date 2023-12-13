trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698533
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Talking about the Supreme Court’s validation to Abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on December 12 at an event in Jammu said that the decision would make the roots of India’s unity and integrity strong.

