trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722829
NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K Snowfall Attracts Foreign Skiers And Adventure Enthusiasts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following a recent snowfall. The picturesque destination is becoming a hotspot for those seeking winter sports and the thrill of fresh snow.

All Videos

Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Play Icon00:50
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Play Icon30:06
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Play Icon00:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
Play Icon13:32
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
Play Icon08:42
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple

Trending Videos

Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
play icon0:50
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
play icon30:6
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
play icon0:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
play icon13:32
Watch Exclusive visuals from Kalki Dham Temple as PM Modi lays foundation stone
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple
play icon8:42
CM Yogi addresses Sambhal after PM Modi Laid foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple