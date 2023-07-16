trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636380
J&K welcomes cinema after 33 years

Jul 16, 2023
After 33 years, cinema has returned to north Kashmir, with Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara on Saturday. The 100-seat hall in Baramulla was created in the former Sherwani Memorial Hall on the national highway in the town's centre.
