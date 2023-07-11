NewsVideos
J&K's Administration Arranges Recreational Activities For Stranded Pilgrims In Ramban

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
In a unique initiative local administration made special arrangements for the stranded tourists in Ramban, J&K. Administration came up with special arrangements for pilgrims after they were left stranded due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

