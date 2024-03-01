trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726416
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JNU Election Turmoil: ABVP President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera Highlights Alleged Irregularities

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
ABVP JNU president Umesh Chandra Ajmeera claims that Left students attempted to rig the election process, leading to a halt for 3-4 hours. He asserts that when the process resumed, Aishe Ghosh announced four communist names, causing discord. Ajmeera alleges contradictory statements from Aishe and Danish (AISF member). Amid objections and demands for transparency, he states that over 200 Left students attacked a few workers using 'dafli' as weapons. This incident, according to Ajmeera, is not new.

All Videos

Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
Play Icon00:16
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
Balloon Marked With 'PIA' Recovered near LoC in Pathankot
Play Icon00:44
Balloon Marked With 'PIA' Recovered near LoC in Pathankot
PM Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit
Play Icon03:57
PM Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit
Late Night Scuffle At JNU, Video Surfaces
Play Icon04:46
Late Night Scuffle At JNU, Video Surfaces
Yash Mittal Murder Case: Arrests Made As Accused Open Fire On Police, Injured In Retaliatory Action
Play Icon00:14
 Yash Mittal Murder Case: Arrests Made As Accused Open Fire On Police, Injured In Retaliatory Action

Trending Videos

Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
play icon0:16
Delhi's Patiala House Court: Accused In Parliament Security Breach Case Presented Today
Balloon Marked With 'PIA' Recovered near LoC in Pathankot
play icon0:44
Balloon Marked With 'PIA' Recovered near LoC in Pathankot
PM Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit
play icon3:57
PM Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit
Late Night Scuffle At JNU, Video Surfaces
play icon4:46
Late Night Scuffle At JNU, Video Surfaces
Yash Mittal Murder Case: Arrests Made As Accused Open Fire On Police, Injured In Retaliatory Action
play icon0:14
Yash Mittal Murder Case: Arrests Made As Accused Open Fire On Police, Injured In Retaliatory Action