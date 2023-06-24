NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Biden gifted a T-shirt to PM Modi!

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
PM Modi in America: In a meeting with the CEOs of Indian-American companies, Biden gifted a special T-shirt to PM Modi, on which it is written - The Future is AI.

All Videos

H1B Visa Rules will change!
play icon16:57
H1B Visa Rules will change!
PM Modi LIVE: H1B visa will be renewed in America only
play icon29:4
PM Modi LIVE: H1B visa will be renewed in America only
Good news on H1B visa!
play icon14:25
Good news on H1B visa!
PM Modi's US tour ends, leaves for Egypt
play icon2:40
PM Modi's US tour ends, leaves for Egypt
Aviation Talk: Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air On All-Embraer Fleet, Routes & More | Exclusive
play icon7:41
Aviation Talk: Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air On All-Embraer Fleet, Routes & More | Exclusive

Trending Videos

H1B Visa Rules will change!
play icon16:57
H1B Visa Rules will change!
PM Modi LIVE: H1B visa will be renewed in America only
play icon29:4
PM Modi LIVE: H1B visa will be renewed in America only
Good news on H1B visa!
play icon14:25
Good news on H1B visa!
PM Modi's US tour ends, leaves for Egypt
play icon2:40
PM Modi's US tour ends, leaves for Egypt
Aviation Talk: Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air On All-Embraer Fleet, Routes & More | Exclusive
play icon7:41
Aviation Talk: Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Star Air On All-Embraer Fleet, Routes & More | Exclusive
Joe Biden,joe biden gifts modi tshirt,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,biden gifts pm modi a t shirt,PM Modi,biden modi t shirt,Narendra Modi,joe bien gifts t-shirt to pm modi,joe biden's special gift to pm modi,biden gift to modi,biden gift to pm modi,modi gift to biden,PM Modi Gift To Biden,pm modi to visit to us,PM Modi US visit,pm modi visit to usa,Modi,pm modi to visit us,joe biden meets pm modi,pm modi to visit america,Modi US visit,