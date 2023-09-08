trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659355
Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit,

Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
G20 Summit Delhi Latest Updates: The world's biggest event is going to happen in Delhi from today. From today, the 3-day G20 conference will start in Delhi, in which leaders of 19 powerful countries of the world are reaching Delhi to participate. On the pretext of this conference, the whole world will see the potential and power of India. In view of such a huge influx of foreign guests, special arrangements are being made for their security. Such security arrangements have been made especially for US President Joe Biden, where even Parinda will not be able to kill.
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
G20 Summit Breaking: The arrival of all the dignitaries continues! EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Mandi House
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests

