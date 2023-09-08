trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659300
Joe Biden makes big statement before leaving for Delhi for G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
G20 Summit Breaking: The process of arrival of heads of state for the G20 meeting on 9th and 10th September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. Biden has issued a big statement before leaving for Delhi. An important meeting is going to be held with PM Narendra Modi before the G20 meeting. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the G20 meeting. Before the G20 meeting, PM Modi told in an article what is its purpose.
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
Strong arrangements for the security of foreign guests ... Delhi turned into a cantonment
Strong arrangements for the security of foreign guests ... Delhi turned into a cantonment

