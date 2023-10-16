trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676273
Joe Biden will visit Israel amid war -Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Joe Biden on Israel Hamas War: US President Joe Biden may visit Israel soon. According to sources, Israeli officials have said that Biden can visit Israel on October 18. However, its confirmation has not come from America.
