videoDetails
"Joy of Color," masterpiece by Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, to celebrate Women's Day
"Joy of Color," masterpiece by Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, to celebrate Women's Day On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on March 08 has created a sand sculpture with the message “Joy of Colour”, at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand sculpture is 7 feet high depicting how women from all fields sacrificed their festivals to serve the nation. The sand artist also showed the colours of Holi and used about 8 tons of sand in it. Students of his sand art institution joined hands to complete this sculpture.