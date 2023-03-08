videoDetails

"Joy of Color," masterpiece by Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, to celebrate Women's Day

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

"Joy of Color," masterpiece by Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, to celebrate Women's Day On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on March 08 has created a sand sculpture with the message “Joy of Colour”, at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand sculpture is 7 feet high depicting how women from all fields sacrificed their festivals to serve the nation. The sand artist also showed the colours of Holi and used about 8 tons of sand in it. Students of his sand art institution joined hands to complete this sculpture.