NewsVideos
videoDetails

JP Nadda makes scathing attack on Congress during address in Jharkhand

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
JP Nadda On Congress: BJP's state president JP Nadda is on a tour of Jharkhand. During the tour in Jharkhand, JP Nadda made a big attack on the Congress and said, 'Congress abuses the PM'.

All Videos

World eyeing on PM Modi-Joe Biden's Bilateral Meeting
play icon9:31
World eyeing on PM Modi-Joe Biden's Bilateral Meeting
Mandawali Temple: Women agitated by the action near the temple, sloganeering against the Kejriwal government
play icon10:19
Mandawali Temple: Women agitated by the action near the temple, sloganeering against the Kejriwal government
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
play icon2:9
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
play icon5:42
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai
play icon1:9
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai

Trending Videos

World eyeing on PM Modi-Joe Biden's Bilateral Meeting
play icon9:31
World eyeing on PM Modi-Joe Biden's Bilateral Meeting
Mandawali Temple: Women agitated by the action near the temple, sloganeering against the Kejriwal government
play icon10:19
Mandawali Temple: Women agitated by the action near the temple, sloganeering against the Kejriwal government
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
play icon2:9
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
play icon5:42
Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai
play icon1:9
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai
jp nadda on congress,jp nadda attacks congress,jp nadda congress,jp nadda jharkhand speech,JP Nadda,jp nadda on rahul gandhi,Congress,jp nadda speech,jp nadda attack on rahul gandhi,jp nadda on sonia gandhi,congress on jp nadda,bjp president jp nadda,jp nadda statement on congress,jp nadda news,jp nadda on pm modi,jp nadda interview,jp nadda slams rahul gandhi,jp nadda attack rahul gandhi,jp nadda attacks rahul gandhi,rahul onnadda,jp nadda vs rahul gandhi,