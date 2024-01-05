trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706375
JP Nadda on Himachal Pradesh visit, know full details

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
JP Nadda Roadshow: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagatprakash Nadda is on Himachal Pradesh visist today. During the visit, Nadda did a roadshow in Himachal's Solan. Many other party leaders including the former Chief Minister were also present during the roadshow.

