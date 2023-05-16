हिन्दी
News
JUI-F leader Fazlur Rahman threatens to kill Supreme Court judges
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 16, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Big news is coming from Pakistan. JUI-F leader Fazlur Rahman has threatened to kill Supreme Court judges. Threats have been made against giving relief to Imran Khan.
