Junagadh Hate Speech: Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Arrested Over Hate Speech

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Junagadh Hate Speech: Gujarat ATS interrogated Maulana Salman Azhari, accused of giving inflammatory speech, for 2 hours. According to sources, it is being investigated whether Maulana has connections with any suspicious organization or not. It was also found out what was the source of funding of Maulana. It is being told that updates are being continuously posted on social media platforms in support of Azhari. Information about everything from police action to Mufti's location is being given on some social media pages.

