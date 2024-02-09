trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719861
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Robert Badinter, a former justice minister best known for abolishing the guillotine in France in 1981, died on Friday (February 9). He was 95. A lawyer and human rights activist, Badinter introduced major law reforms after Socialist Francois Mitterrand, a previous self-professed opponent of the death penalty, was elected president in May 1981 and made him justice minister.

