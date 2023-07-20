trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637945
“Justice only when CM is removed and PM orders CBI inquiry…” says Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 20 demanded the CBI inquiry in the Manipur viral video incident.
