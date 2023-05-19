videoDetails

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan sworn in as Supreme Court Judges

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan were sworn in as Supreme Court Judges on May 19, a day after the nomination of the Attorneys was approved by the Central government. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra served as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. On the other hand, KV Viswanathan will take over as the next Chief Justice of India after the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, and will continue as the CJI till May 25, 2031, according to sources.