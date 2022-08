Justice UU Lalit Sworn-In As The 49th Chief Justice Of India

The new Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit has become. The country's President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him as the Chief Justice. He took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

