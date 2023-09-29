trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668576
Justin Trudeau makes two sided statements on India

Sep 29, 2023
Trudeau on Jaishankar-Blinken Meet: A two-sided statement of the Canadian PM has come to light amid the India-Canada dispute. While on one hand Trudeau has praised India, on the other hand Trudeau has expressed disappointment over the lack of discussion on the Nijjar massacre during the meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
