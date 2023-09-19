trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664287
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described as credible the allegations that the Indian government may have links to the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada.
