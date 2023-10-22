trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678502
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Jyotiraditya is Gujarat’s son-in-law…”: PM Modi reveals his connection with Gwalior

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 attended a ceremony in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to mark the 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School’. He was felicitated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ahmedabad’s Navaratri celebration: Think Positive Group organises garba for 700 especially abled people
play icon1:2
Ahmedabad’s Navaratri celebration: Think Positive Group organises garba for 700 especially abled people
“We will win in Bihar, country”: Lalu Yadav exudes confidence for 2024 elections
play icon1:9
“We will win in Bihar, country”: Lalu Yadav exudes confidence for 2024 elections
Israel Hamas War: Indian Air Force aircraft will be seen in the sky of Palestine
play icon1:52
Israel Hamas War: Indian Air Force aircraft will be seen in the sky of Palestine
Israel Palestine War: 4385 people died in Israeli army operation
play icon3:22
Israel Palestine War: 4385 people died in Israeli army operation
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement on Israel Hamas War
play icon1:42
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement on Israel Hamas War

Trending Videos

Ahmedabad’s Navaratri celebration: Think Positive Group organises garba for 700 especially abled people
play icon1:2
Ahmedabad’s Navaratri celebration: Think Positive Group organises garba for 700 especially abled people
“We will win in Bihar, country”: Lalu Yadav exudes confidence for 2024 elections
play icon1:9
“We will win in Bihar, country”: Lalu Yadav exudes confidence for 2024 elections
Israel Hamas War: Indian Air Force aircraft will be seen in the sky of Palestine
play icon1:52
Israel Hamas War: Indian Air Force aircraft will be seen in the sky of Palestine
Israel Palestine War: 4385 people died in Israeli army operation
play icon3:22
Israel Palestine War: 4385 people died in Israeli army operation
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement on Israel Hamas War
play icon1:42
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement on Israel Hamas War