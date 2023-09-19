trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664313
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall

Sep 19, 2023
After the photo session of the MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, now all the MPs have reached the Central Hall. Where further proceedings are going on. First of all, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has given the speech.
