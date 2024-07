videoDetails

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya alleges gold scam in Kedarnath

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand has alleged that gold is missing from the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda says why an inquiry committee is not formed on this issue. Pratyush Khare had a special conversation with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda on this issue.