K9 Super Commando, the biggest enemy of terrorists, see this special report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Indian Air Force..the picture that emerges in your heart and mind on hearing this word is of fighter jets, roaring helicopters and airmen ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the sky borders of the country…but if we say that the Indian Air Force Animals also have an important role in this mission of protection, so you might not believe it...but it is true. Along with the air warriors of the Indian Air Force, dog squad also has an important role from the front of protection to the front of the fight..How?
