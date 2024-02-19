trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722748
Kalki Dham Mandir Sambhal Ceremony: Saints Present Proposed Temple Design To PM Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
he saints of the Hindu shrine presented the proposed design of the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A significant moment during the foundation stone laying ceremony in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

