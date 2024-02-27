trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725428
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kamal Nath Addresses Rumors of BJP Switch: Challenges Media to Verify Claims

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress leader Kamal Nath responds to speculations about his potential switch to the BJP, stating, "Have you ever heard this from my mouth? You (media) run this news and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it.

All Videos

PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Play Icon00:31
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
Play Icon00:37
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Sweet Interaction with Kids At Mumbai Airport
Play Icon00:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Sweet Interaction with Kids At Mumbai Airport
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Play Icon05:17
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
Play Icon02:51
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign

Trending Videos

PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
play icon0:31
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
play icon0:37
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Sweet Interaction with Kids At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Sweet Interaction with Kids At Mumbai Airport
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
play icon5:17
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
play icon2:51
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign