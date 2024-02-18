trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722521
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: 'Coward, Corrupt Don't Form Party', says Sanjay Raut

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: Speculations are rife about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath leaving the party. It is being said that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath can join BJP by joining hands with Congress. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has given a big statement regarding Kamal Nath.

All Videos

Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Play Icon03:04
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Play Icon01:50
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
Play Icon01:32
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
Play Icon08:44
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether there is negative energy hidden in your house too?
Play Icon05:27
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether there is negative energy hidden in your house too?

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
play icon3:4
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
play icon1:50
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
play icon1:32
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
play icon8:44
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether there is negative energy hidden in your house too?
play icon5:27
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether there is negative energy hidden in your house too?