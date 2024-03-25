Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut Joins BJP: Vows To Serve Mandi Constituency In Himachal Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her entry into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Running as BJP's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda and affirmed her commitment to the party's values. She pledged to serve her 'janmabhoomi' with dedication, promising a vigorous campaign and collaborative efforts for the constituency's development.

