Politics sparks over Jammu election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
To The Point: The election bugle has sounded in Jammu Kashmir and all the political parties have entered the electoral fray. Congress and NC have formed an alliance and divided the seats. Out of 90 seats, National Conference will contest on 51 seats and Congress on 32 seats. There will be a friendly fight on 5 seats. CPI (M) and Panthers Party have got 1 seat each and if we talk about BJP, BJP has also released a list of 15 candidates. Most of them are Muslim candidates. This list of BJP has been released after the withdrawal of the first list. In such a situation, the question is how will BJP stop the chaos created over seat distribution. Will the pair of two boys be a hit in Jammu Kashmir or will the lotus show its magic?

