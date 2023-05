videoDetails

Kapil Sibal taunted PM Modi regarding the film 'The Kerala Story', said this by tweeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

The case of the film 'The Kerala Story', which has come into the limelight even before its release on the big screen, has reached the Supreme Court. There has been a demand to stop the release of the film, terming it as spreading hatred against a particular community.