NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy casts his vote

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Former Karnataka CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy casts his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, at a polling booth in Ramanagara.
}

All Videos

Karnataka Minister CC Patil, casts his vote along with his family in Gadag
3:37
Karnataka Minister CC Patil, casts his vote along with his family in Gadag
First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
17:49
First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:54
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:20
 "Will get elected with a huge margin," Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Assembly Polls
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls
0:51
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls

Trending Videos

3:37
Karnataka Minister CC Patil, casts his vote along with his family in Gadag
17:49
First picture of Imran Khan after arrest, seen sitting in a room
1:54
Karnataka Congress workers perform garland an LPG gas cylinder in Bengaluru
1:20
"Will get elected with a huge margin," Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Assembly Polls
0:51
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje encourages voters for Karnataka Assembly Polls