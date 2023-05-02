NewsVideos
Karnataka: BJP's attack on Congress manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Congress has released its manifesto for Karnataka elections. Has promised to ban organizations that spread hatred like Bajrang Dal.

