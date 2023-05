videoDetails

Karnataka CM: DK Shivakumar's game spoiled!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

The name of the new CM of Karnataka has not been finalized about four days after the results of the Karnataka assembly elections came out. Quoting sources, this information has come to the fore that DK Shivkumar has agreed to be the deputy CM.