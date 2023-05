videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal adamant on doing Hanuman Chalisa Path!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Bajrang Dal had decided to recite Chalisa while protesting against the manifesto of Congress. The Election Commission has banned this, which Bajrang Dal is refusing to accept. Listen in detail in this report what Bajrang Dal said.