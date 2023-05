videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress will release manifesto for Karnataka elections today. congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

There was not much time left in the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections. In such a situation, all the parties are bringing their respective manifestos. Where the BJP released the manifesto on Monday. On the other hand, Congress is bringing its election promises today.