videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: 'Dangal' of Karnataka... 'Mangal' of BJP! |BJP | Congress | PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

In Karnataka, the BJP is currently in power in the state. While the Congress and other opposition parties are spending their exile. MATRIZE has done an opinion poll for ZEE NEWS.