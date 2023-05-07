videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: Karnataka's 'last' battle, BJP's score high?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow continues in Bengaluru. The campaign for the assembly elections to be held in Karnataka on May 10 has reached its peak. In this election, all the parties have given their full strength. Today, PM Modi has a roadshow for the second consecutive day in Bengaluru. PM Modi lashed out at the Congress on Saturday. He said that Congress means the party which kneels before total corruption and terrorism.