Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

There is only a short time left for the upcoming Karnataka elections. Meanwhile, today is the last day of election campaign. During the election campaign in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a big attack on BJP and said that 'BJP is diverting from issues'