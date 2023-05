videoDetails

Karnataka Election: Congress made this big announcement regarding Lord Hanuman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Lord Hanuman has come to the center of election issues in the election state of Karnataka. After coming under attack for promising to ban organizations like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, the Congress has come on the defensive and promised to build and renovate Hanuman temples across the state.