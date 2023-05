videoDetails

Karnataka election counting underway, BJP on 72 and Congress ahead by 112 seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

The counting of votes for the Karnataka elections is underway. Meanwhile, in the initial trends, the Congress is leading on 112 seats while the BJP is leading on 72 seats. Watch Zee News for moment by moment updates on Karnataka election trends.