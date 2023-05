videoDetails

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Akhilesh Yadav tweets over Karnataka Election Results,says, 'BJP's end begins'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Seeing the trends of Karnataka elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted. While tweeting strongly attacking the BJP, he has said that 'the end of BJP has begun'.