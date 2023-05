videoDetails

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Shimla's Jakhu Mandir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Karnataka election results will be announced today. In the initial trends, the Congress is seen making an edge. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached Jakhu temple in Shimla. She was seen offering prayers in the temple. View photos.