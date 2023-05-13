NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Election Results: Important discussion underway on Congress' CM- sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Amidst the trends of Karnataka elections, the churning on the name of CM has intensified. Meanwhile, the tussle over the CM's face continues.

All Videos

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leading in Karnataka election trends
6:50
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leading in Karnataka election trends
Karanataka Election Results: CM Bhupesh Baghel taunts BJP on Karnataka elections
2:49
Karanataka Election Results: CM Bhupesh Baghel taunts BJP on Karnataka elections
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath makes big claim on Karnataka Trends!
1:23
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath makes big claim on Karnataka Trends!
Karnataka Election Results: Congress's helicopter reaches Karnataka!
3:0
Karnataka Election Results: Congress's helicopter reaches Karnataka!
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's victory in Assembly elections
1:45
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's victory in Assembly elections

Trending Videos

6:50
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leading in Karnataka election trends
2:49
Karanataka Election Results: CM Bhupesh Baghel taunts BJP on Karnataka elections
1:23
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath makes big claim on Karnataka Trends!
3:0
Karnataka Election Results: Congress's helicopter reaches Karnataka!
1:45
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's victory in Assembly elections
Karnataka election result,Karnataka Election Results,karnataka election results 2023,Karnataka result,karnataka election news,Karnataka Assembly election result,karnataka results 2023,Hindi News,Karnataka News,BJP Karnataka,Congress Karnataka,Karnataka Congress,bjp vs congress karnataka election,Zee News,karnataka vote counting,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,Karnataka counting,Congress,JDS,BJP,Karnataka results on zee,BJP vs Congress,