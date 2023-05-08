हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 08, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said silence on Kharge's death threat, PM did not mention anything.
