Karnataka Elections: VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' Amid Row Against Congress Manifesto

| Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

The Minister`s remarks came in the wake of Congress` manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together.