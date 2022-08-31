NewsVideos

Karnataka HC orders to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground in Hubballi

Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad, rejecting any pleas challenging permission for allowing the rituals here on August 31. Preparations are underway for installing the Ganesha idol at the Eidgah ground. K Govardhan Rao, Convenor, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal speaking to ANI on August 31 said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to Municipal Corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.” “Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given,” he added.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
